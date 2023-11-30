Coach’s Challenge: WSH @ LAK -- 11:10 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 9:54 (10:06 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.

