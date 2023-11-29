Capitals at Kings

CAPITALS (10-6-2) at KINGS (13-3-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, BSW, SN, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips
Sonny Milano -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Lucas Johansen
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: None
Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Lindgren and Kuemper will alternate starts for the fifth straight game. ... Talbot will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Lizotte participated in the Kings morning skate Wednesday wearing a no-contact jersey, but the center will miss his fourth consecutive game.