Capitals at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (10-6-2) at KINGS (13-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, BSW, SN, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Sonny Milano -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Lucas Johansen

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: None

Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren and Kuemper will alternate starts for the fifth straight game. ... Talbot will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Lizotte participated in the Kings morning skate Wednesday wearing a no-contact jersey, but the center will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Latest News

John Hynes returning Nashville new Minnesota Wild coach

Hynes returning to 'special place' as new Wild coach to face Predators
Kane's comeback bid with Red Wings reminiscent of Yzerman's

Kane's comeback bid with Red Wings reminiscent of Yzerman's
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry has contract terminated by Blackhawks
Shea Theodore injury status

Theodore week to week for Golden Knights after surgery for upper-body injury
Boston Bruins aiming to learn from rare bout with adversity

Bruins aiming to learn from 3-game skid, rare bout with adversity
Jack Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show

Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show, shoots 'puck goals' at MetLife Stadium
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days
Patrick Kane signs one year contract with Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane signs 1-year, $2.75 million contract with Red Wings
NHL writers roundtable biggest surprises so far 2023-24 season 

Biggest surprises of 1st quarter this season debated
NHL betting odds for November 29, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 29
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 29

NHL On Tap: Kings seek to extend streak against Ovechkin, Capitals
Anaheim Ducks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 28

Boeser scores twice, Canucks hand Ducks 7th straight loss
Anthony Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Tampa Bay Lightning Arizona Coyotes game recap November 28

Carcone scores twice in Coyotes win against Lightning
Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers game recap November 28

McDavid has 3 more points, Oilers defeat Golden Knights in shootout
Seattle Kraken Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 28

Mrazek, Blackhawks hang on to edge Kraken