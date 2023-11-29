Capitals at Kings

CAPITALS (10-6-2) at KINGS (13-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, BSW, SN, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Sonny Milano -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Lucas Johansen

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: None

Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren and Kuemper will alternate starts for the fifth straight game. ... Talbot will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Lizotte participated in the Kings morning skate Wednesday wearing a no-contact jersey, but the center will miss his fourth consecutive game.