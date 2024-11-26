Chychrun breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals edge slumping Panthers

Defenseman has goal, 2 assists for Washington; Florida is 1-6-0 in past 7

Capitals at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jakob Chychrun scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Washington Capitals handed the Florida Panthers their fourth straight loss with a 4-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Chychrun gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 1:18, scoring glove side from the point through a screen during a 5-on-3 power play.

Lars Eller (18:32) and Ivan Miroshnichenko (19:37) each scored into an empty net for the 4-1 final.

Chychrun finished the game with a goal and two assists, and Eller scored twice for Washington (14-6-1), which had lost two straight since Alex Ovechkin fractured his left fibula in a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

Niko Mikkola scored, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves for Florida (12-9-1), which is 1-6-0 in its past seven games. Sam Reinhart had his 13-game point streak end.

Mikkola gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 7:00 of the first period. He scored blocker side from the bottom of the left circle after taking a pass from Sam Bennett on a 3-on-2 rush.

Eller tied it 1-1 at 17:49 of the first. He got behind the defense, took a cross-ice pass from Chychrun and scored blocker side from in tight.

Latest News

Senators honor equipment manager with funny warmup pucks

Eichel, Golden Knights rally for shootout win against Flyers

Necas' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars

Red Wings score 3 in 3rd to rally past Islanders

Hagel has 5 assists, Lightning cruise past Avalanche

Hischier scores 1st NHL hat trick in 2nd, Devils defeat Predators

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Buzz: Laine practices in regular jersey for Canadiens

Kaprizov returns for Wild against Jets

Top 2025 NHL Draft prospects from CHL, U.S. NTDP ready to go head-to-head

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Boeser hopes to return for Canucks against Bruins on Tuesday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Criticism of Tkachuk ‘crazy,’ Senators coach Green says

Marner scores twice, Maple Leafs stay hot with win against Utah