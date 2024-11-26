Chychrun breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals edge slumping Panthers

Chychrun gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 1:18, scoring glove side from the point through a screen during a 5-on-3 power play.

Lars Eller (18:32) and Ivan Miroshnichenko (19:37) each scored into an empty net for the 4-1 final.

Chychrun finished the game with a goal and two assists, and Eller scored twice for Washington (14-6-1), which had lost two straight since Alex Ovechkin fractured his left fibula in a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

Niko Mikkola scored, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves for Florida (12-9-1), which is 1-6-0 in its past seven games. Sam Reinhart had his 13-game point streak end.

Mikkola gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 7:00 of the first period. He scored blocker side from the bottom of the left circle after taking a pass from Sam Bennett on a 3-on-2 rush.

Eller tied it 1-1 at 17:49 of the first. He got behind the defense, took a cross-ice pass from Chychrun and scored blocker side from in tight.