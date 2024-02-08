Capitals at Panthers

CAPITALS (22-19-7) at PANTHERS (31-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFL

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Ethan Bear

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alexander Alexeyev, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Status report

Kuemper will start after making 15 saves in relief of Lindgren in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Phillips will enter the lineup for the first time in 13 games. ... Bear will play after being scratched the past two games. ... Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz started the last two games prior to the break. ... Lockwood, a forward, is practicing in full after being in concussion protocol; he will miss his sixth straight game.