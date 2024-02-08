Capitals at Panthers

CAPITALS (22-19-7) at PANTHERS (31-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFL
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Matthew Phillips
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Ethan Bear
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alexander Alexeyev, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood
Injured: None
Status report
Kuemper will start after making 15 saves in relief of Lindgren in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Phillips will enter the lineup for the first time in 13 games. ... Bear will play after being scratched the past two games. ... Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz started the last two games prior to the break. ... Lockwood, a forward, is practicing in full after being in concussion protocol; he will miss his sixth straight game.