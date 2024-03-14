Hyman scores hat trick, Oilers ease past Capitals

Shots were 9-0 at that point, before the Capitals scored on their first shot of the game at 8:30. Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher swatted the puck out of midair before Miroshnichenko chased it down, turned and scored on a slap shot from the right hash marks to make it 2-1.

McMichael tied it 2-2 on the power play at 10:55, snapping a loose puck into the open net past a sliding Skinner after Ovechkin bounced a shot off the shin pad of Vincent Desharnais.

Just 29 seconds later, Hyman put Edmonton ahead 3-2 after taking a centering pass that bounced off of both Nick Jensen and Nic Dowd before shoveling his own rebound past Kuemper at 10:55.

Hyman then made it 4-2 at 14:13 of the second period, going high stick side on a centering pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after a neutral-zone turnover by Fehervary.

Hyman completed the natural hat trick with his Oilers-leading 46th goal, taking a glancing blow from a slap shot from the point by Evan Bouchard to make it 5-2 on the power play with 52 seconds left in the second period. The goal was originally credited to Bouchard but was changed late in the third period; fans acknowledged it by belatedly tossing hats onto the ice.

Hyman has 29 goals in 24 home games.

“I didn’t know that,” Hyman said. “I like playing here. I love playing in front of these fans. I love playing at home, I think our team loves playing here. You want to have success in your building.

“We were game. I thought special teams were good. They got a lucky, off the shin pad, great block by [Desharnais] that just landed on a guy’s stick. I thought ‘Stu’ responded and was great and we got three power play goals. The power play was working, obviously. It was great to be on the right side of it.”

Warren Foegele made it 6-2 at 10:43 of the third period, taking a pass from behind the net by Ryan McLeod and beating Kuemper to his glove side.