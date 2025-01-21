Capitals at Oilers projected lineups

CAPITALS (31-10-5) at OILERS (29-14-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Kasperi Kapanen -- Noah Philp -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: John Klingberg (hip)

Suspended: Connor McDavid

Status report

Each team held an optional skate Tuesday. ... The Capitals will use the same lineup from their previous game, a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... McDavid, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. ... Nugent-Hopkins moves from his usual spot on the top line's left wing to fill in. .. Skinner returns to the lineup after being scratched on Saturday.