Capitals at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (31-10-5) at OILERS (29-14-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Kasperi Kapanen -- Noah Philp -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: John Klingberg (hip)

Suspended: Connor McDavid

Status report

Each team held an optional skate Tuesday. ... The Capitals will use the same lineup from their previous game, a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... McDavid, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. ... Nugent-Hopkins moves from his usual spot on the top line's left wing to fill in. .. Skinner returns to the lineup after being scratched on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Zegras expected to return from knee injury for Ducks against Panthers

McGinn out rest of season for Ducks after ACL surgery

Laine ready for Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Vancouver Canucks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL EDGE stats: Dobes providing Canadiens with latest spark

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues run at Gretzky when Capitals visit Oilers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Kings play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

Crosby helps Penguins defeat slumping Kings

Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

Matthews stays hot, Maple Leafs hold off Lightning for 3rd win in row

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Lemaire talks 1995 Cup, impact of Lamoriello in Q&A with NHL.com

Horvat scores twice, Islanders cool off Blue Jackets