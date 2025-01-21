Capitals at Oilers projected lineups

CAPITALS (31-10-5) at OILERS (29-14-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Kasperi Kapanen -- Noah Philp -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: John Klingberg (hip)
Suspended: Connor McDavid
Status report
Each team held an optional skate Tuesday. ... The Capitals will use the same lineup from their previous game, a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... McDavid, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. ... Nugent-Hopkins moves from his usual spot on the top line's left wing to fill in. .. Skinner returns to the lineup after being scratched on Saturday.