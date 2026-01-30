Situation Room Initiated Challenge: WSH @ DET – 19:07 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Puck Out of Bounds

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Detroit

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck remained in the playing area at all times, making contact with the camera hole cover that was closed and in its proper position. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.10.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.