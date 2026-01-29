Capitals at Red Wings projected lineups 

CAPITALS (25-22-7) at RED WINGS (32-17-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Declan Chisholm -- Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Matt Roy (lower body), Rasmus Sandin (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)

Status report

Thompson is day to-day; the goalie had his mask knocked off by a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during the second period of a 5-1 loss Tuesday, but remained in the game. ... Stevenson was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League and will back up Lindgren. ... The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he won't know his definite defense pairs until closer to game time because of an illness circulating through the team.