Capitals at Red Wings projected lineups 

CAPITALS (25-22-7) at RED WINGS (32-17-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Declan Chisholm -- Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Matt Roy (lower body), Rasmus Sandin (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)
Status report
Thompson is day to-day; the goalie had his mask knocked off by a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during the second period of a 5-1 loss Tuesday, but remained in the game. ... Stevenson was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League and will back up Lindgren. ... The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he won't know his definite defense pairs until closer to game time because of an illness circulating through the team.