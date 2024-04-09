Capitals at Red Wings

CAPITALS (36-30-11) at RED WINGS (38-31-8)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Vincent Iorio -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Austin Czarnik -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)
Status report
Sandin did not make the trip after the defenseman was injured on a hit by Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly at the end of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss Sunday. ... Oshie, who has missed four games, will be a game-time decision; if the forward is able to play, he would replace Sgarbossa in the lineup. ... Lindgren will make his 12th start in 14 games. ... Johansen, a defenseman, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Seider missed the Red Wings morning skate becuase of illness, but coach Derek Lalonde hopes to have him available to play. ... Lyon will make his fifth straight start. ... Husso, a goalie who has been out since Feb. 13, was loaned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League for conditioning.