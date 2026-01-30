Coach's Challenge: WSH @ DET -– 2:25 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Detroit

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Detroit’s Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat both preceded the puck into the offensive zone and were in an off-side position prior to DeBrincat’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 18:00 (2:00 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Kane passes Modano to become all-time leading U.S.-born scorer

NHL, Lightning to create, expand adaptive hockey in Tampa as Stadium Series legacy project

NHL, Lightning join FORCE BLUE to help preserve 'living shoreline' in Tampa Bay

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Nylander could return for Maple Leafs on Saturday

Stadium Series rink build getting huge boost from cool Florida weather, structure

Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

Hedman has 'big motivation' to return for Stadium Series

Draisaitl hoping to be flag-bearer for Germany at Olympics

Hedman not ruling out return for Stadium Series with Lightning

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fehervary of Capitals to be counted on for Slovakia at Olympics

NHL On Tap: Kane 1 point from passing Modano as top all-time U.S.-born scorer

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

McKenna ready for Hockey Valley frenzy in Penn State's outdoor game at Beaver Stadium

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today