Capitals at Stars projected lineups

CAPITALS (6-3-0) at STARS (5-3-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Sandin, a defenseman, will miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Monday. … Strome, a forward, is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He did not travel to Dallas. … Frank was recalled from Hershey of the Americans Hockey League on Monday. … Back, a forward, will not play after returning Sunday from injury. … Duchene will miss his seventh game after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14. … Dallas is expected to dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen.