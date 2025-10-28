Capitals at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (6-3-0) at STARS (5-3-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Sandin, a defenseman, will miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Monday. … Strome, a forward, is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He did not travel to Dallas. … Frank was recalled from Hershey of the Americans Hockey League on Monday. … Back, a forward, will not play after returning Sunday from injury. … Duchene will miss his seventh game after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14. … Dallas is expected to dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Malhotra among 22 CHL players selected for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

NHL Status Report: Marchand out for Panthers against Ducks

Neighbours out at least 5 weeks for Blues with leg injury

NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

NHL On Tap: Milestones within reach during ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' 

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins

Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' highlights according to NHL.com writers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Development of young players dependent on team plans

Foerster living up to Crosby's scouting report, excelling with Flyers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ferraro talks Olympics, 'Frozen Frenzy' in Q&A with NHL.com

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues