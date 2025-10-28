Capitals at Stars projected lineups

CAPITALS (6-3-0) at STARS (5-3-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Sandin, a defenseman, will miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Monday. … Strome, a forward, is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He did not travel to Dallas. … Frank was recalled from Hershey of the Americans Hockey League on Monday. … Back, a forward, will not play after returning Sunday from injury. … Duchene will miss his seventh game after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14. … Dallas is expected to dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen.