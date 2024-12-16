Capitals at Stars projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell
Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (flu),Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Ovechkin traveled with the Capitals but will not play; he participated in drills in a noncontact jersey. ... Harley and Lundkvist, each a defenseman, are game-time decisions with flu symptoms, per Stars coach Pete DeBoer. … Goalie Magnus Hellberg was reassigned to Texas of the American Hockey League on Sunday with DeSmith healthy enough to back up Oettinger after recovering from the flu.