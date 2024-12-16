Capitals at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (21-6-2) at STARS (18-11-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, TVAS-D

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (flu),Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Ovechkin traveled with the Capitals but will not play; he participated in drills in a noncontact jersey. ... Harley and Lundkvist, each a defenseman, are game-time decisions with flu symptoms, per Stars coach Pete DeBoer. … Goalie Magnus Hellberg was reassigned to Texas of the American Hockey League on Sunday with DeSmith healthy enough to back up Oettinger after recovering from the flu.

