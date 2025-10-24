Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

CAPITALS (5-2-0) at BLUE JACKETS (3-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Hendrix Lapierre -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Miles Wood (eye)

Status report

Sundin, a defenseman, did not make the trip; Chisholm will replace him in the lineup. ... Gudbranson goes in Christiansen, a defenseman, after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. ... Fabbro moves to the left side on the third pair to accommodate the change.