Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

CAPITALS (5-2-0) at BLUE JACKETS (3-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Hendrix Lapierre -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Miles Wood (eye)
Status report
Sundin, a defenseman, did not make the trip; Chisholm will replace him in the lineup. ... Gudbranson goes in Christiansen, a defenseman, after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. ... Fabbro moves to the left side on the third pair to accommodate the change.