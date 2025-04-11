Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

CAPITALS (50-19-9) at BLUE JACKETS (36-33-9)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank

Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed), Jake Christiansen (upper body)

Status report

With the Capitals having clinched home ice through the Eastern Conference Final and hosting the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Ovechkin may not play Saturday. … Chychrun missed a 5-4 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; if he is unavailable, McIlrath may take his spot on defense. … Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Friday that Christiansen, a defenseman, and Merzlikins, a goalie, will not play; Christiansen left during the first period of a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and Merzlikins left early during the morning skate Thursday. Evason said Merzlikins did not sustain an injury while practicing.