Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

CAPITALS (50-19-9) at BLUE JACKETS (36-33-9)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank
Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed), Jake Christiansen (upper body)
Status report
With the Capitals having clinched home ice through the Eastern Conference Final and hosting the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Ovechkin may not play Saturday. … Chychrun missed a 5-4 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; if he is unavailable, McIlrath may take his spot on defense. … Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Friday that Christiansen, a defenseman, and Merzlikins, a goalie, will not play; Christiansen left during the first period of a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and Merzlikins left early during the morning skate Thursday. Evason said Merzlikins did not sustain an injury while practicing.