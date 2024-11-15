Capitals at Avalanche projected lineups

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Trent Miner

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday. … Nichushkin will make his season debut; he was reinstated after being in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program since May 13, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months. ... Drouin and Wood each will return after an upper-body injury; Drouin missed 16 games and Wood missed seven. ... Georgiev is day to day; the goalie did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Friday. ... Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Annunen.