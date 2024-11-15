Capitals at Avalanche projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Trent Miner
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday. … Nichushkin will make his season debut; he was reinstated after being in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program since May 13, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months. ... Drouin and Wood each will return after an upper-body injury; Drouin missed 16 games and Wood missed seven. ... Georgiev is day to day; the goalie did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Friday. ... Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Annunen.