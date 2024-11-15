Capitals at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (10-4-1) at AVALANCHE (9-8-0)

9 p.m. ET; MNMT2, KTVD, ALT2, TVAS2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Trent Miner

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday. … Nichushkin will make his season debut; he was reinstated after being in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program since May 13, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months. ... Drouin and Wood each will return after an upper-body injury; Drouin missed 16 games and Wood missed seven. ... Georgiev is day to day; the goalie did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Friday. ... Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Annunen.

Latest News

Bedard return to hometown with Blackhawks has Vancouver buzzing

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Andersen going to be out 'way longer' than week to week for Hurricanes

Oilers wear custom T-shirts in honor of McDavid’s 1,000th point

Nichushkin to make season debut for Avalanche against Capitals

Perron close to return with Senators following daughter's health scares

McNabb signs 3-year, $10.95 million contract with Golden Knights

Matthews to miss 6th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Johnson 'grateful and lucky' for journey to 1,000 NHL games

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 15

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats of Jets’ record-breaking start

NHL On Tap: Crosby eyeing 600th NHL goal for Penguins against Blue Jackets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Islanders defeat Canucks, extend point streak to 5

McDavid gets 1,000th NHL point, 4th fastest to reach milestone

Tanev scores again, Kraken hold off Blackhawks for 3rd win in row

McDavid gets 1,000th point, Oilers edge Predators in OT

Joshua makes season debut for Canucks after testicular cancer recovery