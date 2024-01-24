Capitals at Avalanche

CAPITALS (22-17-6) at AVALANCHE (30-14-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, ALT, SN360, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Ethan Bear
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Andrew Cogliano
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Jack Johnson (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Lindgren will start after Kuemper made 25 saves at Minnesota. ... Lehkonen, who missed 35 games with a neck injury, and Byram, who missed eight games with a lower-body injury, each will return. ... Johnson, a defenseman, is day to day.