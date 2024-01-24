Capitals at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (22-17-6) at AVALANCHE (30-14-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, ALT, SN360, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Ethan Bear

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Andrew Cogliano

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Jack Johnson (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Lindgren will start after Kuemper made 25 saves at Minnesota. ... Lehkonen, who missed 35 games with a neck injury, and Byram, who missed eight games with a lower-body injury, each will return. ... Johnson, a defenseman, is day to day.

