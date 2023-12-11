Dowd scores twice in Capitals win against Blackhawks

Kuemper makes 32 saves; Bedard gets 2 assists for Chicago

Recap: Capitals @ Blackhawks 12.10.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Nic Dowd scored twice for the Washington Capitals in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Dylan Strome and Anthony Mantha scored for the Capitals (14-8-3), who won the second of a back to back following a 4-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Beck Malenstyn had two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves.

Washington improved to 4-0-0 in the second game of back to backs.

Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks (9-17-1), who had won two straight for the first time this season. Connor Bedard had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves.

Kurashev gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 6:49 of the second period after Seth Jones skated to the goal line and passed the puck to the front of the net, where Kurashev tapped it in.

The Capitals scored three straight goals in the second period.

Mantha tied it 1-1 at 8:11 when he took a pass from Connor McMichael at the blue line, skated through the slot and scored on a backhander.

Strome gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 13:50, scoring from in front of the net after T.J. Oshie hit Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic behind the net to free the puck for Alex Ovechkin, who passed to Joel Edmundson before finding Strome.

Dowd extended it to 3-1 at 15:23 after scoring on a rebound of Malenstyn’s shot from in front, sweeping the puck into the net while lying on the ice.

Dowd pushed it to 4-1 at 15:58 of the third period with a goal from the slot.

Murphy scored a power-play goal on a pass from Bedard at 18:18 for the 4-2 final.

