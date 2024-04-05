Capitals at Hurricanes

CAPITALS (36-29-10) at HURRICANES (47-22-7)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each lost at home Thursday, the Capitals 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Hurricanes 4-1 to the Boston Bruins. ... Kuemper could start after Lindgren made 20 saves against the Penguins. ... Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 24 saves against the Bruins.