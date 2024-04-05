Capitals at Hurricanes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (36-29-10) at HURRICANES (47-22-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin 

Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each lost at home Thursday, the Capitals 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Hurricanes 4-1 to the Boston Bruins. ... Kuemper could start after Lindgren made 20 saves against the Penguins. ... Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 24 saves against the Bruins.

