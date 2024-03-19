Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Flames for 3rd straight win

Ovechkin is the sixth player in NHL history score at least 20 goals in a season 19 times, joining Gordie Howe (22), Ron Francis (20), Brendan Shanahan (19), Dave Andreychuk (19) and Jaromir Jagr (19). He also became the third to do so in 19 consecutive seasons along with Howe (22) and Shanahan (19).

Ovechkin is the only player in League history to reach the mark from the start of his career. He has 843 NHL goals, 51 behind Gretzky for the most in League history.

Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist, and Hendrix Lapierre scored for the Capitals (33-25-9), who won their third straight and moved into the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves.

MacKenzie Weegar and Kevin Rooney scored, and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves for the Flames (33-30-5), who had won two in a row.

Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 14:59 of the first period with an wrist shot from just inside the top of the left face-off circle past Wolf's glove.

Ovechkin extended it to 2-0 at 5:58 of the second period on the power play when he redirected Max Pacioretty's centering pass.

Ovechkin made it 3-0 at 9:16 with another power-play goal when he one-timed a pass from the top of the right circle.

Rooney cut it to 3-1 at 10:41 after tipping in Brayden Pachal's backhander from the slot. The goal was upheld after Washington’s challenge for goaltender interference was unsuccessful.

Lapierre pushed it to 4-1 at 14:22 when he scored off a long backhand pass from Sonny Milano.

Weegar made it 4-2 at 7:13 of the third period after skating into the high slot and beating Lindgren with a slap shot glove side.

Wilson scored into an empty net at 17:31 for the 5-2 final.