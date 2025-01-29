Thompson makes 32 saves, Capitals hold off Flames

Thompson signed a six-year, $35.1 million contract ($5.85 million average annual value) with the Capitals on Monday. The goaltender is 15-1-2 since Nov. 25.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals (34-11-5), who have won seven of eight and have points in 13 of the past 14 games (10-1-3).

Blake Coleman scored, and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the Flames (24-18-7), who have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak.

Dubois put Washington up 1-0 at 1:51 of the first period with a wrist shot from the hashmarks over Wolf's glove after a turnover into the slot by Mackenzie Weegar.

Coleman tied it 1-1 at 12:17 of the second period when he tipped Tyson Barrie's point shot by Thompson's blocker on a power play created by a Dubois minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Strome gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 15:12. He backhanded a shot by Wolf's glove on a 5-on-3 power play with Coleman in the box for closing his hand on the puck during Calgary's kill of Brayden Pachal's initial minor for hooking.

Barrie beat Thompson's glove but hit the crossbar with a wrist shot through traffic from the point at 18:20.

Protas shot by Wolf's blocker on a shorthanded breakaway to put Washington up 3-1 at 17:35 of the third period.