Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (26-10-3) AT SABRES (14-21-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Connor McMichael -- Lars Eller

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs

Jack Quinn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Mattias Samuelsson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (illness), Beck Malenstyn (illness)

Status report

The Capitals will use the same skaters from their 7-4 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, with the lone change being in goal. … Jokiharju will play after being scratched for six games. … Malenstyn, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and is unlikely to play.

