Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

CAPITALS (26-10-3) AT SABRES (14-21-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana -- Connor McMichael -- Lars Eller
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs
Jack Quinn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Mattias Samuelsson -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (illness), Beck Malenstyn (illness)
Status report
The Capitals will use the same skaters from their 7-4 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, with the lone change being in goal. … Jokiharju will play after being scratched for six games. … Malenstyn, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and is unlikely to play.