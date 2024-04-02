Capitals at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (36-27-10) at SABRES (35-35-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Sonny Milano

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Beck Malenstyn

Michael Sgarbossa -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Vincent Iorio

Injured: T.J. Oshie (undisclosed)

Suspended: Tom Wilson

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Victor Olofsson

Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Kale Clague, Eric Comrie

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Oshie will not play; the forward was briefly on the ice for the Capitals optional morning skate Tuesday after not practicing Monday for maintenance. … Sandin will play after he was a late scratch for a 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Wilson, a forward, will serve the final game of his six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss March 20. ... Lindgren will make his ninth start in 10 games. ... Greenway is day to day; the forward was on the ice for the Sabres optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday and will be re-evaluated in a few days. … Luukkonen will start for the 10th time in 12 games. ... Rousek will play after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Robinson will enter the lineup after being scratched the past two games, replacing Jost, a forward.

