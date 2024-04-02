Capitals at Sabres

CAPITALS (36-27-10) at SABRES (35-35-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Sonny Milano
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Beck Malenstyn
Michael Sgarbossa -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Vincent Iorio
Injured: T.J. Oshie (undisclosed)
Suspended: Tom Wilson
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Victor Olofsson
Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Kale Clague, Eric Comrie
Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
Oshie will not play; the forward was briefly on the ice for the Capitals optional morning skate Tuesday after not practicing Monday for maintenance. … Sandin will play after he was a late scratch for a 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Wilson, a forward, will serve the final game of his six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss March 20. ... Lindgren will make his ninth start in 10 games. ... Greenway is day to day; the forward was on the ice for the Sabres optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday and will be re-evaluated in a few days. … Luukkonen will start for the 10th time in 12 games. ... Rousek will play after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Robinson will enter the lineup after being scratched the past two games, replacing Jost, a forward.