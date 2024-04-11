Capitals at Sabres

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (37-30-11) at SABRES (37-37-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael – T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Vincent Iorio -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Lukas Rousek

Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin

Kale Clague -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)

Status report

The Capitals will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Byram, a defenseman, will not play. ... Clague will dress for an NHL game for the first time since Feb. 23; he has been scratched every game since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on March 8.

