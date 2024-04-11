Capitals at Sabres

CAPITALS (37-30-11) at SABRES (37-37-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael – T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Vincent Iorio -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Lukas Rousek
Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin
Kale Clague -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)
Status report
The Capitals will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Byram, a defenseman, will not play. ... Clague will dress for an NHL game for the first time since Feb. 23; he has been scratched every game since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on March 8.