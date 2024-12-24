Lindholm scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins pull away from Capitals

Marchand had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, six assists) for the Bruins (19-13-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five. Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 10 saves.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak exited during the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Jakub Vrana scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for Washington (23-9-2), which has lost three of its past five (2-3-0).

Lindholm gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 13:41 of the third period, taking a pass from Marchand on a 2-on-1 rush and going forehand to backhand around Lindgren before putting the puck into an open net.

Coyle extended it to 3-1 at 15:59 of the third when he tapped in Marchand’s shot that hit the post and dropped in the crease to finish a 3-on-1 rush.

Marchand scored an empty-net goal at 18:38 for the 4-1 final.

Justin Brazeau gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 19:12 of the first period on the power play, punching in the rebound of Morgan Geekie’s shot with a net-front backhand.

Vrana tied it 1-1 at 4:50 of the second period with a power-play goal, beating Swayman with a one-timer from the right circle.

Bruins forward Oliver Wahlstrom was issued a game misconduct after a hit that sent Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary head-first into the end boards just 10 seconds into the third period. Washington failed to record a shot on goal during the five-minute power play.