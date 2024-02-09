Capitals at Bruins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (22-20-7) at BRUINS (32-10-9)

3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Max Pacioretty -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicholas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Trevor van Riemsdyk (illness)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Anthony Richard

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Oskar Steen, Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: None

Status report

Van Riemsdyk is questionable; the defenseman practiced Friday after missing a 4-2 loss at the Floridan Panthers on Thursday. ... Richard is expected to make his Bruins debut after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

