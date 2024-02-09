Capitals at Bruins

CAPITALS (22-20-7) at BRUINS (32-10-9)
3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Max Pacioretty -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Matthew Phillips
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicholas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Trevor van Riemsdyk (illness)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Anthony Richard
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Oskar Steen, Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: None
Status report
Van Riemsdyk is questionable; the defenseman practiced Friday after missing a 4-2 loss at the Floridan Panthers on Thursday. ... Richard is expected to make his Bruins debut after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday.