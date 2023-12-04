Capitals at Coyotes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (12-7-2) at COYOTES (12-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jansen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Lucas Johansen, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Hunter Shepard

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ryan McGregor

Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Kuznetsov will be a healthy scratch for the first time since May 3, 2021, because Capitals coach Spencer Carbery thinks he needs a night off mentally. The forward has one goal in his past seven games. … With Kuznetsov out, Philipps will go back into the lineup. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Ingram will make his fifth straight start, Kuemper his third straight. … The Coyotes will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third consecutive game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Snuggerud, Gauthier lead U.S. World Juniors camp roster

Snuggerud, Gauthier lead U.S. World Juniors camp roster
Victor Hedman to play 1000th game for Tampa Bay Lightning

Hedman got to 1,000 games for Lightning doing things ‘the right way’
Nino Niederreiter signs three year contract with Winnipeg Jets

Niederreiter signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Jets
United States to open 2024 World Juniors December 26

United States to open 2024 World Juniors against Norway
NHL Buzz news and notes December 4

NHL Buzz: Greig could return for Senators against Rangers on Tuesday
Ingram Barzal Hughes named 3 stars of week 

Ingram leads 3 Stars of the Week
NHL betting odds for December 4 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 4
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 4

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin gets another chance at point No. 1,500 when Capitals visit Coyotes
Brad Marchand emerging as true leader of Boston Bruins 

Marchand’s big weekend cements status of ‘true leader’ of Bruins 
Women in Hockey Predators amateur scout Ronda Engelhardt

Women in Hockey: Ronda Engelhardt
Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Alex Ovechkin

Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick set for 1st matchup with Ovechkin, Capitals
2023 NHL Global Series Sweden behind the scenes show

'NHL BTS: 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden' to premiere this week
Colorado Avalanche Los Angeles Kings game recap December 3

Kopitar sets Kings assist record in win against Avalanche
Color of Hockey: Dallas Stars to host Mexican teams for International Silver Stick

Color of Hockey: Stars to host Mexican teams for International Silver Stick
Dustin Brown immortalized with induction into US HHOF

Brown immortalized by Kings' statue, induction into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Pittsburgh Penguins try new approach to slumping power play

Penguins try new approach hoping to spark 29th-ranked power play
NHL top rookies in Pacific Division in 2023-24 season

Rookie Watch: Carlsson, Kartye among best in Pacific Division