Capitals at Coyotes

CAPITALS (12-7-2) at COYOTES (12-9-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jansen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Lucas Johansen, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Hunter Shepard
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Milos Kelemen -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ryan McGregor
Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
Kuznetsov will be a healthy scratch for the first time since May 3, 2021, because Capitals coach Spencer Carbery thinks he needs a night off mentally. The forward has one goal in his past seven games. … With Kuznetsov out, Philipps will go back into the lineup. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Ingram will make his fifth straight start, Kuemper his third straight. … The Coyotes will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third consecutive game.