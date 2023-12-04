Capitals at Coyotes

CAPITALS (12-7-2) at COYOTES (12-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jansen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Lucas Johansen, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Hunter Shepard

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ryan McGregor

Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Kuznetsov will be a healthy scratch for the first time since May 3, 2021, because Capitals coach Spencer Carbery thinks he needs a night off mentally. The forward has one goal in his past seven games. … With Kuznetsov out, Philipps will go back into the lineup. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Ingram will make his fifth straight start, Kuemper his third straight. … The Coyotes will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third consecutive game.