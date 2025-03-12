Protas scores hat trick, Capitals top Ducks for 5th straight win

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists, Alex Ovechkin had three assists, and Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Capitals (43-14-8), who have won five in a row.

Pavel Mintyukov and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Drew Helleson also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 35 saves for Anaheim (28-29-7), which has lost three of four.

The Capitals took their fourth lead of the game at 13:23 of the third period when Nic Dowd scored a rebound off the rush to break the game's fourth tie and make it 5-4.

Anthony Beauvillier, who was traded to the Capitals by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, scored on a breakaway with 1:36 left to make it 6-4.

Protas scored into an empty net with 17 seconds left for the 7-4 final.

Dylan Strome scored with a backhand from in close to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the first period.

Trouba scored his first goal since Jan. 4, 2024 -- a span of 95 games -- to tie it 1-1 at 4:51. His initial shot from the slot went wide, but the rebound came back to him off the end boards and he slid the puck between Thompson's pads.

Helleson scored 29 seconds later with a one-timer from above the right circle to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 5:20.

Protas got to a loose puck in the right circle and shot it past Dostal to tie it 2-2 at 18:14.

Washington moved ahead 3-2 at 5:19 of the second period when Dubois redirected a pass from Matt Roy into the net from in front of the crease.

The Ducks got their third straight goal from a defenseman when Mintyukov's shot from just below the blue line went off Thompson's glove and into the net to tie it 3-3 at 4:26 of the third period, but the Capitals moved back ahead 31 seconds later when Protas scored from in front of the crease for a 4-3 lead at 4:57.

Vatrano tied it 4-4 when he scored with a wrist shot from the right circle at 6:18.