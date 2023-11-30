Capitals at Ducks

CAPITALS (11-6-2) at DUCKS (9-13-0)
10 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nic Dowd
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Lucas Johansen, Joel Edmundson
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brock McGinn, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning state following their 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Kuemper will start after Lindgren made 28 saves. ... Gudas and Lyubushkin each participated in the morning skate and are expected to enter the lineup. Gudas missed a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday after sustaining a lower-body injury in an 8-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Lyubushkin did not come out for the second period against the Canucks because of an upper-body injury. ... Carlsson will play after missing the past two games as part of his strength and conditioning program. ... Luneau will remain in the lineup for a second straight game and Vaakanainen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.