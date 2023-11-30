Capitals at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (11-6-2) at DUCKS (9-13-0)

10 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nic Dowd

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Lucas Johansen, Joel Edmundson

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brock McGinn, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen 

Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning state following their 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Kuemper will start after Lindgren made 28 saves. ... Gudas and Lyubushkin each participated in the morning skate and are expected to enter the lineup. Gudas missed a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday after sustaining a lower-body injury in an 8-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Lyubushkin did not come out for the second period against the Canucks because of an upper-body injury. ... Carlsson will play after missing the past two games as part of his strength and conditioning program. ... Luneau will remain in the lineup for a second straight game and Vaakanainen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

Latest News

nhl buzz news and notes november 30

NHL Buzz: Schwartz on injured reserve for Kraken with lower-body injury
Toronto Maple Leafs Mark Giordano injury status broken finger

Giordano week to week for Maple Leafs with broken finger
NHL betting odds for November 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 30
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 30

NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers into Winnipeg climbing scoring race
Women in Hockey: Katie Guay

Women in Hockey: Katie Guay
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Washington Capitals Los Angeles Kings game recap November 29

Lindgren makes 38 saves, Capitals end Kings’ 5-game win streak
Seth Rogen performs puck drop at Los Angeles Kings game

Seth Rogen performs ceremonial puck drop before Kings game
Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers game recap November 29

Vesey, Rangers rally in 3rd to defeat Red Wings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
Top defensemen to watch this season in NCAA

On Campus: Top defensemen to watch this season
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 30

Super 16: Rangers take top spot; Kings, Avalanche on rise
Trophy tracker best goalie Canucks Demko early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Demko early leader for Vezina as top goalie
Montreal Canadiens Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 29

Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, defeat Blue Jackets