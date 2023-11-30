Capitals at Ducks

CAPITALS (11-6-2) at DUCKS (9-13-0)

10 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nic Dowd

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Lucas Johansen, Joel Edmundson

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brock McGinn, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning state following their 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Kuemper will start after Lindgren made 28 saves. ... Gudas and Lyubushkin each participated in the morning skate and are expected to enter the lineup. Gudas missed a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday after sustaining a lower-body injury in an 8-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Lyubushkin did not come out for the second period against the Canucks because of an upper-body injury. ... Carlsson will play after missing the past two games as part of his strength and conditioning program. ... Luneau will remain in the lineup for a second straight game and Vaakanainen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.