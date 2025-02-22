Namestnikov signs 2-year, $6 million contract with Jets

Forward has 29 points this season, could have become unrestricted free agent

Vladislav Namestnikov WPG

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Vladislav Namestnikov signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $3 million.

The 32-year-old forward has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and is plus-18 in 52 games for Winnipeg this season. Namestnikov, who was in the last of a two-year contract ($2 million AAV) he signed with the Jets on July 1, 2023, could have become an unrestricted free agent.

“It feels good,” Namestnikov said. “I love Winnipeg ever since I got here. I've loved every second of it. I wanted to get something done and it worked. Happy we could get something done.”

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (No. 27) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Namestnikov has 327 points (136 goals, 191 assists) in 760 regular-season games with the Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars and Jets. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Winnipeg (39-14-3), which is atop the NHL standings, visits the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, SNW).

“I'm just so happy for him,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “He's a guy that's played a lot of different positions. When we got that second line rolling (with Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti), he ran with it. He had a chance to make the most of it, and he did. That line has been outstanding for us.

“I just love the guy. He's a character player, a pest. He can play defensively, power play. Just an all-around quality player.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Lou Korac contributed to this report

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Crosby in Penguins lineup against Capitals

4 Nations Face-Off final gets massive ratings across North America

Kaprizov ‘going to be out longer than we originally expected’ for Wild, GM says

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Flames prospect Battaglia could become role model on, off ice

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 22

NHL Buzz: Matthew Tkachuk unlikely to play for Panthers against Kraken

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase with Capitals against Penguins

Crosby's childhood coach ecstatic for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Lankinen signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Canucks

Marner takes step forward with memorable moments for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Jones of Blackhawks open to waiving no-movement clause for trade: report