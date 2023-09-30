Latest News

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators
Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Training Camp Buzz: Guentzel practices with Penguins for 1st time since surgery
Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
Wild season preview: playoffs not good enough
Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
Vasilevskiy injury will be difficult for Lightning to overcome
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Senators 3, Jets 1

Recap: Jets at Senators 9.29.23

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday.

Tarasenko, who signed a one-year contract with Ottawa on July 27, scored into an empty net at 19:22 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Claude Giroux and Roby Jarventie scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 15 saves on 16 shots for the Senators. Kevin Mandolese stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief after replacing Merilainen in the second period.

Jansen Harkins scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves for the Jets.

Harkins gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the second period, but Jarventie tied it 1-1 at 3:02.

Giroux put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 19:41, scoring off a steal.