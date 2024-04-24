Trocheck thriving in all facets for Rangers, off to fast start in Stanley Cup Playoffs

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Vincent Trocheck quickly recalled the one other time in his 10-year NHL career that he had the type of chemistry with linemates that he has had all season with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière.

"It was eight years ago," the New York Rangers center said Tuesday. "I was with Reilly Smith and Jussi Jokinen almost the whole year."

That was with the Florida Panthers in the 2015-16 season, when Trocheck was 22 years old, an NHL regular for the first time.

It's different now. Much better too.

Trocheck, 30, is a heart-and-soul leader for the Rangers, who have a 2-0 lead on the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round entering Game 3 of the best-of-7 series at Capital One Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TNT, MSG, SN360, TVAS).

He already has a goal and two assists in the series.

"You're talking about a player who touches every part of our game if you think about it," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "Face-offs, offense, defense, power play, penalty kill, 6-on-5, 5-on-6, he is one of the first players out the door. He plays high minutes, he has been reliable. He is part of one of the top lines in the League with regards to producing offense. He is someone that we count on, that I count on and rely on."

Trocheck thrives on his reliability.

"I want to be touching every part of the game and I want to be sure I'm helping our team win," Trocheck said. "To do that, sometimes you have to be involved in different aspects of the game -- PK, 5-on-6, some of the grittier things, and I want to be out there in those situations. If anything, it helps me get into the game more."

At 5-on-5, Trocheck is the pivot, net driver, board battler, rush starter, defensive conscience and overall ice general on New York's best and most consistent line all season, also one of the best and most consistent lines in the NHL all season.

His ability to interact and connect with Panarin and Lafreniere has led to all three forwards having the best seasons of their career.

Panarin had an NHL career-high 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists) in 82 games. He scored in Game 1 against the Capitals off a pass from Trocheck after Lafreniere forced the turnover with a hit in the corner on defenseman Vincent Iorio.

Lafreniere had his best regular season in the NHL with 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists). He has three assists in two games against Washington; Trocheck had an assist on two of the three goals Lafreniere helped set up.

Trocheck, not surprisingly, had his best regular season, too, with 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists), second on the team behind Panarin.

He also had 77 points (31 goals, 44 assists) with the Panthers in 2017-18, but Trocheck's contributions to the Rangers this season are greater than what he did for Florida six years ago in part because he helped Panarin reach new heights and Lafreniere establish himself as a top forward in his fourth season.

"I just understand the game more, I have a lot more maturity and I can focus on a lot of things that change from game to game," Trocheck said. "Having 'Bread' and 'Laffy', they're two different hockey minds that I can talk to every game, and we can build on our chemistry and try to make each other better, try to make our line better. That is something goes a long way and maybe something I did not have the wherewithal to do eight years ago."