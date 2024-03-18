Video Review: WPG @ CBJ – 4:33 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Winnipeg

Explanation:

Video review determined that Morgan Barron’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Columbus net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

Latest News

Crosby has 2 points, Penguins hold off Red Wings

Blackhawks get 3 quick goals in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Guentzel scores 1st for Hurricanes, who pull away from Senators

Eichel scores in 3rd, lifts Golden Knights past slumping Devils 

Kulikov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Panarin swipes sip of Pang's drink during game, broadcaster has good laugh

Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’

Rangers defeat Islanders for 5th win in 6 games

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to return for Ducks against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Vilardi out indefinitely for Jets with enlarged spleen

Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Rangers, Devils-Golden Knights

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights host Devils, look to pad wild card lead in West

Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Ovechkin scores No. 841, helps Capitals edge Canucks

Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout