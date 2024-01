Type of Review: Kicked Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned. Good goal Calgary.

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck Andrew Mangiapane kicked towards the net hit Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren's stick before entering the net. According to Rule 49.2 (ii) A kicked puck that deflects off the stick of any player (excluding the goalkeeper’s stick) shall be ruled a good goal.