Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal San Jose

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine a play at the Calgary net. Video review determined that the puck entered the net at 7:30 (12:30 elapsed time). The play continued until a stoppage at 6:56 (13:04 elapsed time).

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 7:30 (12:30 elapsed time) and good goal San Jose.