Video Review: NYR @ TOR – Shootout

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Toronto

Explanation:

The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine whether Mitchell Marner’s shootout attempt entered the Rangers net in a legal fashion. According to Rule 37.3 (j), “The legitimacy of all potential goals on Penalty Shot or Shootout attempts to ensure compliance with applicable rules (e.g., double tap, goalkeeper throwing stick, goalkeeper dislodging goal, shooter cradling puck above the normal height of the shoulders, shooter performing illegal spin-o-rama move, skater’s continued forward advancement of puck, goalkeeper leaving crease prior to puck touch at center ice, etc.).

The Situation Room determined that Marner’s shootout attempt entered the Rangers net in a legal fashion. According to Rule 24.2, which states, in part, *“The puck must be kept in motion towards the opponent’s goal line and once it is shot, the play shall be considered complete.”

