Video Review: COL @ PHI – 9:58 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Colorado

Explanation:
The Situation Room initiated a video review to determine whether the puck was intentionally kicked into the Philadelphia net. Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Logan O’Connor’s skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

