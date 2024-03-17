Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ VGK – 1:44 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated by: Vegas

Type of Review/Challenge: Distinct Kicking Motion/Goaltender Interference

Result: No Goal New Jersey

Explanation:

The Situation Room initiated a video review to determine whether the puck was intentionally kicked into the Vegas net. Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Dawson Mercer’s skate and entered the net in a legal fashion.

Vegas then challenged for goaltender interference. The Situation Room determined New Jersey’s Timo Meier impaired Logan Thompson’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”