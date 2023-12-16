Video Review: BOS @ NYI – 9:39 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: No Goal Boston

Explanation: Video review determined that Boston’s Brad Marchand directed the puck into the New York net using his glove. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”

