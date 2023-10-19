Golden Knights at Jets

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-0-0) at JETS (1-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Alec Martinez

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Dylan Samberg

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

Martinez is expected to make his season debut after missing the first four games with an upper-body injury. ... Korczak, a defenseman, would come out. … Thompson will start after Hill started the previous two games; Thompson made 22 saves in a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Vilardi, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday; Appleton takes his spot on the Jets' top line. … Gustafsson and Stanley each will make his season debut. Schmidt, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Brossoit will make his first start of the season after Hellebuyck started Winnipeg's first three games.