Golden Knights at Jets

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-0-0) at JETS (1-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Alec Martinez
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Mason Appleton
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Dylan Samberg
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Status report
Martinez is expected to make his season debut after missing the first four games with an upper-body injury. ... Korczak, a defenseman, would come out. … Thompson will start after Hill started the previous two games; Thompson made 22 saves in a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Vilardi, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday; Appleton takes his spot on the Jets' top line. … Gustafsson and Stanley each will make his season debut. Schmidt, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Brossoit will make his first start of the season after Hellebuyck started Winnipeg's first three games.