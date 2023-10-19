Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers
ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

ESPN NHL ratings up big from last season
Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Red Wings ‘trending in the right direction’ with fast start to season
Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win
Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals
Connor Bedard set to play against Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche
Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Golden Knights at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-0-0) at JETS (1-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Alec Martinez

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Dylan Samberg

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

Martinez is expected to make his season debut after missing the first four games with an upper-body injury. ... Korczak, a defenseman, would come out. … Thompson will start after Hill started the previous two games; Thompson made 22 saves in a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Vilardi, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday; Appleton takes his spot on the Jets' top line. … Gustafsson and Stanley each will make his season debut. Schmidt, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Brossoit will make his first start of the season after Hellebuyck started Winnipeg's first three games.