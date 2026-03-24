Golden Knights at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-25-14) at JETS (29-29-12)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Braeden Bowman

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Isak Rosen -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie 

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. … Hellebuyck will start after Comrie made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the New York Rangers on Sunday; the Jets will have no other lineup changes.

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