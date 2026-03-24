Golden Knights at Jets projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-25-14) at JETS (29-29-12)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Braeden Bowman
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Isak Rosen -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. … Hellebuyck will start after Comrie made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the New York Rangers on Sunday; the Jets will have no other lineup changes.