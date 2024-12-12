Golden Knights at Jets projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-7-3) at JETS (21-9-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Hotlz
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
Whitecloud, a defenseman, will return to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury. Korczak, a defenseman, comes out. … The Jets held an optional skate Thursday. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Kupari would play and Gustafsson would not. Gustafsson, a forward, left an 8-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday following a fight with forward Trent Frederic in the third period.