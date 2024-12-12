Golden Knights at Jets projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-7-3) at JETS (21-9-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Hotlz

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Whitecloud, a defenseman, will return to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury. Korczak, a defenseman, comes out. … The Jets held an optional skate Thursday. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Kupari would play and Gustafsson would not. Gustafsson, a forward, left an 8-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday following a fight with forward Trent Frederic in the third period.