Golden Knights at Capitals

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) at CAPITALS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)

Status report

The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Ovechkin moves to right wing, where he played in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. … Protas moves up from the third line and Mangiapane moves from the first line to the third line. … Vrana makes his season debut in place of Milano. … Roy, who left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, is day to day but Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the defenseman is “going to miss a decent amount of time.” … Thompson, acquired in a trade with the Golden Knights on June 29, makes his Capitals debut against his former team.

