Golden Knights at Capitals
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)
Status report
The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Ovechkin moves to right wing, where he played in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. … Protas moves up from the third line and Mangiapane moves from the first line to the third line. … Vrana makes his season debut in place of Milano. … Roy, who left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, is day to day but Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the defenseman is “going to miss a decent amount of time.” … Thompson, acquired in a trade with the Golden Knights on June 29, makes his Capitals debut against his former team.