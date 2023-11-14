Golden Knights at Capitals 

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-2-1) at CAPITALS (7-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Paul Cotter

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Hardy Haman Aktell -- Nick Jensen

Dylan McIlrath -- Alex Alexeyev

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Anthony Mantha (upper body), Martin Fehervary (undisclosed)

Status report

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said forwards Stephenson and Roy, and defenseman Hague, will not play against Washington, but he is hoping each will play at some point during the five-game road trip. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate. ... Kuemper, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, will back up Lindgren. ... Defensemen Edmundson and van Riemsdyk each skated in a regular jersey and Mantha, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey. Washington coach Spencer Carbery said they won't play against Vegas but are real close to returning. ... Oshie will play after taking a maintenance day on Monday.