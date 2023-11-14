Golden Knights at Capitals 

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-2-1) at CAPITALS (7-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Paul Cotter
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Hardy Haman Aktell -- Nick Jensen
Dylan McIlrath -- Alex Alexeyev
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Lucas Johansen
Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Anthony Mantha (upper body), Martin Fehervary (undisclosed)
Status report
Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said forwards Stephenson and Roy, and defenseman Hague, will not play against Washington, but he is hoping each will play at some point during the five-game road trip. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate. ... Kuemper, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, will back up Lindgren. ... Defensemen Edmundson and van Riemsdyk each skated in a regular jersey and Mantha, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey. Washington coach Spencer Carbery said they won't play against Vegas but are real close to returning. ... Oshie will play after taking a maintenance day on Monday.