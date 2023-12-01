Golden Knights ease past Canucks to end 3-game skid

Eichel has goal, 2 assists for Vegas; Hill leaves with lower-body injury

Recap: Golden Knights at Canucks 11.30.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his 500th NHL game, and the Vegas Golden Knights ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist and Alex Pietrangelo had two assists for Vegas (15-5-4), which was 0-1-2 in its previous three games. The Golden Knights went 1-0-2 on a three-game road trip through Western Canada and moved three points ahead of the Canucks atop the Pacific Division.

Adin Hill made all 16 saves through two periods before leaving because of a lower-body injury, and Logan Thompson stopped five of six shots in the third period.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored, and Thatcher Demko made 41 saves for the Canucks (15-8-1), who continued to alternate between wins and losses for a seventh straight game.

Barbashev put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 4:46 of the first period on a wild sequence that started with Demko making a great save in tight off Eichel. But Eichel got a loose puck below the goal line and chipped a backhand centering pass into the slot for Barbashev, who backhanded it through Demko’s legs of as he pushed right.

Eichel finished off a 3-on-2 down low at 16:18 to make it 2-0. Nicolas Hague was spinning through the slot when he chipped a puck out of his skates to Barbashev at Demko's left post and he one-touched it back across the crease for an Eichel tap-in.

William Karlsson made it 3-0 on a power play at 11:27 of the second period, scoring low on the blocker side with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Brett Howden extended the lead to 4-0 just 16 seconds into the third period when Pietrangelo’s point shot hit him cutting into the slot and bounced over Demko.

Kuzmenko scored his first goal in 11 games with a glove-side wrist shot from the slot after a cross-ice pass off the rush from J.T. Miller to make it 4-1 at 4:01.

Latest News

Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Washington Capitals Anaheim Ducks game recap November 30

Wilson scores hat trick, Capitals hold off Ducks
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators 6-game winning streak
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 30

Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 30

Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning
Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets game recap November 30

Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win
Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes game recap November 30

Bjugstad scores in OT, Coyotes defeat Avalanche  
Dallas Stars Calgary Flames game recap November 30

Kadri scores in OT, Flames rally past Stars
2023 Lester Patrick Trophy winner Bertagna college hockey icon

Bertagna earned Lester Patrick Trophy with decorated career in college hockey
Draft Notebook Cole Hutson motivated by brothers selection

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Hutson motivated after brother chosen in 2nd round in 2022
Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 30

Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout
San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated for scoring Penguins' 1st goalie goal
Florida Panthers Montreal Canadiens game recap November 30

Panthers score 4 in 3rd, cruise past Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings game recap November 30

Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days