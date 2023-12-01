Golden Knights ease past Canucks to end 3-game skid

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist and Alex Pietrangelo had two assists for Vegas (15-5-4), which was 0-1-2 in its previous three games. The Golden Knights went 1-0-2 on a three-game road trip through Western Canada and moved three points ahead of the Canucks atop the Pacific Division.

Adin Hill made all 16 saves through two periods before leaving because of a lower-body injury, and Logan Thompson stopped five of six shots in the third period.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored, and Thatcher Demko made 41 saves for the Canucks (15-8-1), who continued to alternate between wins and losses for a seventh straight game.

Barbashev put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 4:46 of the first period on a wild sequence that started with Demko making a great save in tight off Eichel. But Eichel got a loose puck below the goal line and chipped a backhand centering pass into the slot for Barbashev, who backhanded it through Demko’s legs of as he pushed right.

Eichel finished off a 3-on-2 down low at 16:18 to make it 2-0. Nicolas Hague was spinning through the slot when he chipped a puck out of his skates to Barbashev at Demko's left post and he one-touched it back across the crease for an Eichel tap-in.

William Karlsson made it 3-0 on a power play at 11:27 of the second period, scoring low on the blocker side with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Brett Howden extended the lead to 4-0 just 16 seconds into the third period when Pietrangelo’s point shot hit him cutting into the slot and bounced over Demko.

Kuzmenko scored his first goal in 11 games with a glove-side wrist shot from the slot after a cross-ice pass off the rush from J.T. Miller to make it 4-1 at 4:01.