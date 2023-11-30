Golden Knights at Canucks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-5-4) at CANUCKS (15-7-1)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body), Alec Martinez (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Matt Irwin, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Hill will make his fourth start in six games. ... The Canucks held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Thursday but coach Rick Tocchet said Friedman will return after being scratched for a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Demko will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Vancouver assigned defenseman Cole McWard to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday after he played 9:05 in his season debut against Anaheim. … Irwin, a defenseman, and Karlsson, a forward, each was called up from Abbotsford on Wednesday but neither will play.