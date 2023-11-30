Golden Knights at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-5-4) at CANUCKS (15-7-1)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body), Alec Martinez (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Matt Irwin, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Hill will make his fourth start in six games. ... The Canucks held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Thursday but coach Rick Tocchet said Friedman will return after being scratched for a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Demko will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Vancouver assigned defenseman Cole McWard to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday after he played 9:05 in his season debut against Anaheim. … Irwin, a defenseman, and Karlsson, a forward, each was called up from Abbotsford on Wednesday but neither will play.

