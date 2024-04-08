Golden Knights at Canucks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-26-8) at CANUCKS (47-22-8)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tomas Hertl -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha
Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson, Jiri Patera
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), William Carrier (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin
Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov
Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)
Status report
Hertl will make his Vegas debut after being acquired March 8 in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. It will be his first game since playing for San Jose on Jan. 27 and having surgery Feb. 12 to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee. … Thompson will start despite leaving practice early Sunday. ... Hill, who has missed six games because of an undisclosed injury, was other goalie at the morning skate. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he wasn’t sure if Hill was healthy enough to back up, meaning Patera could be the backup goalie. … Pietrangelo, a defenseman, is not with Vegas on its two-game road trip, which includes a game at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … The Canucks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Juulsen back in after missing three games. … Lindholm, who has missed six games, took part in the morning skate, but the forward remains day to day.