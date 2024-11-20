Golden Knights at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-5-2) AT MAPLE LEAFS (11-6-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Callahan Burke -- Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Shea Theodore -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Mason Morelli

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Nikita Grebenkin

Connor Dewar -- Steven Lorentz -- Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Status report

Hutton, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... The Golden Knights recalled Burke and Morelli, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Burke is expected to make his season debut. ... Kampf, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve. ... Reaves, a forward, will serve the first of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Saturday. ... Minten was recalled from Toronto of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut. ... Domi, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16. ... Grebenkin was also recalled and will make his NHL debut. ... Benoit will play after being scratched the past two games.

