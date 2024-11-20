Golden Knights at Maple Leafs projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-5-2) AT MAPLE LEAFS (11-6-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Callahan Burke -- Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Shea Theodore -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Mason Morelli
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Nikita Grebenkin
Connor Dewar -- Steven Lorentz -- Alex Steeves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Suspended: Ryan Reaves
Status report
Hutton, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... The Golden Knights recalled Burke and Morelli, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Burke is expected to make his season debut. ... Kampf, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve. ... Reaves, a forward, will serve the first of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Saturday. ... Minten was recalled from Toronto of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut. ... Domi, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16. ... Grebenkin was also recalled and will make his NHL debut. ... Benoit will play after being scratched the past two games.