Golden Knights at Blues

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-5-5) at BLUES (13-10-1)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana
Injured: None
Status report
Hill, a goalie, and Martinez, a defenseman, each did not travel for Vegas' two-game road trip that concludes at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ... Each team will dress the same lineup used in the Blues' 2-1 overtime win at the Golden Knights on Monday. ... Binnington will make his sixth start in eight games.