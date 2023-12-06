Golden Knights at Blues

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-5-5) at BLUES (13-10-1)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Status report

Hill, a goalie, and Martinez, a defenseman, each did not travel for Vegas' two-game road trip that concludes at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ... Each team will dress the same lineup used in the Blues' 2-1 overtime win at the Golden Knights on Monday. ... Binnington will make his sixth start in eight games.

Latest News

NHL at the rink podcast Los Angeles Kings analyst Jim Fox

Kings analyst Fox joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Patrick Kane returns to roots ahead of Detroit Red Wings debut

Kane returns to roots ahead of Red Wings debut
Patrick Kane Detroit debut vs San Jose

Kane to debut for Red Wings against Sharks
John Klingberg injury status hip surgery

Klingberg to have hip surgery, out for season for Maple Leafs
NHL betting odds for December 6 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 6
Jake Walman fined for high-sticking Jeff Skinner

Walman fined $2,500 for actions in Red Wings game
Hughes brothers enjoy pretty cool moment prior to game

Hughes brothers enjoy 'pretty cool' photo prior to Devils-Canucks game
Martin returns to Senators as senior coaching adviser

Martin hired by Senators as senior adviser to coaching staff
Reinhart's production powering Panthers in bid to return to Stanley Cup Final

Reinhart's production powering Panthers in bid to return to Stanley Cup Final
Pluses, minuses for Dallas-Florida, Carolina-Edmonton

Pluses, minuses for Stars-Panthers, Hurricanes-Oilers
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 6

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Hurricanes, go for 5th straight win
Bedard's junior coach impressed by jump to NHL

Bedard's fast start for Blackhawks no shock to former WHL coaches, teammates
New Jersey Devils Vancouver Canucks game recap December 5

Bratt's late goal helps Devils recover against Canucks
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 5

MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks to end 3-game skid
Minnesota Wild Calgary Flames game recap December 5

Boldy scores twice, Wild ease past Flames for 4th straight win
Nashville Predators Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 5

Predators score 3 in 2nd, edge Blackhawks in shootout
Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres game recap December 5

Larkin scores twice, Red Wings hold off Sabres for 3rd straight win
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog