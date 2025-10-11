Golden Knights at Kraken projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1-0-1) at KRAKEN (1-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to deploy the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Hill will make his second start of the season after Schmid made 20 saves against San Jose. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Montour is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance.

