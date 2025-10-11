Golden Knights at Kraken projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1-0-1) at KRAKEN (1-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to deploy the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Hill will make his second start of the season after Schmid made 20 saves against San Jose. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Montour is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance.