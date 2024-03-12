Golden Knights at Kraken

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (34-23-7) at KRAKEN (28-24-11)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW, SNP, SNO, SNE
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Anthony Mantha
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson
Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Paul Cotter (undisclosed), Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Tomas Hertl (knee surgery)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Kailer Yamamoto -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev
Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: None
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
Howden will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 20. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord made 29 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Dunn took part in the morning skate in a regular contact jersey for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. The defenseman is expected to miss his third straight game.