Golden Knights at Kraken

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (34-23-7) at KRAKEN (28-24-11)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW, SNP, SNO, SNE

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson

Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Paul Cotter (undisclosed), Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Tomas Hertl (knee surgery)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kailer Yamamoto -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev

Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: None

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Howden will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 20. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord made 29 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Dunn took part in the morning skate in a regular contact jersey for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. The defenseman is expected to miss his third straight game.